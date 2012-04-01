Ordering action against criminal elements in Karachi, Federal Interior Minister Rehman Malik on Sunday visited tense areas of the city and vowed indiscriminate action against those involved in the violence. Malik visited various areas of the city, including Kati Pahari, and heard the grievance of the residents, report said. He mingled with the residents and spent time with the citizens, had food with them and heard their complaints. Meanwhile, police and Rangers conducted raids in Banaras, Qasba Colony, Bukhari Colony and Orangi Town areas of the city, arresting at least two dozen suspects. Talking to media later, Malik said “whether political parties or anyone else is involved in triggering hatred among people will be punished”.