

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) shortlisted players for the South Asian Judo Championship to be held in Nepal and also for Punjab Youth International Judo Championship after conducting trial matches at a training camp. Talking to The Nation, PJF secretary Masood Ahmed said: “We will announce final squad within next few days. We have set up a camp at the PSB coaching center with the help of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) in which all the provincial and affiliated units of the federation participated,” he added. “We have shortlisted players after free, fair and transparent trials for both the events. we would announce final list by the end of week for the South Asian Judo Championship to be held in Nepal from 11 to 14 and Punjab Youth International Judo event starting from 12 to 19. –Staff Reporter