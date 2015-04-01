ISLAMABAD - The law and order situation in the federal capital seems no different from other parts of the country, suggest the statistics on crime in the federal capital.

Let it be heinous crimes, street crime or car-lifting, the capital is in no way behind other parts of the country when it comes to crime rate. According to the data on the performance of Islamabad police during the last 18 months, a copy of which is exclusively available with The Nation, a total 243 cases of murder, 108 of dacoity, 978 of robbery, 635 of burglary, 775 of general theft, 1359 of car theft and 712 of motorcycle theft were recorded in the federal capital during the aforementioned period. On average, around three vehicles were stolen from the city in a day and the crime still continues unabated with police detaining a large number of suspects every day for nothing. Similarly, on average, two cases of robbery, burglary and general theft were recorded separately everyday — a situation which cannot be termed satisfactory. The police arrested 425 accused in connection with vehicle lifting in the 18 months but the crime did not see any decline even. However, the capital police also recovered 207 tempered vehicles from the city and also recovered 65 motorcycles.

The scale of liquor business and other contrabands in the city can be gauged from the fact that the local police recovered 32,571 bottles of liquor, besides recovering 552-kg of hashish, 39-kg of opium and 29-kg of heroin, during the last 18 months. In total, 1,195 cases were registered in connection with narcotics recovery and the police arrested 1,496 accused in this connection, said the report. The bad law and order and increasing street crime in the capital can be attributed to the alarming scale of illegal arms being possessed by the Islooites coupled with presence of a large number of Afghans illegally staying in the city. The local police recovered 146 Kalashnikovs/rifles, 122 gun/carbines, 1,168 pistols/revolvers and 15,482 rounds of ammunition in the said period. It registered 1,398 cases of illegal arms and arrested 1,527 accused. So much so, the police arrested 24 terrorists, recovered 29 hand grenades, 373-kg explosive material and 37 detonators from the capital, said the report. The police also claimed to have busted 44 brothel houses in different sectors of the federal capital in the 18 months and arrested 283 accused including 128 male and 155 females.

It goes without saying that the more police we have, the less crime there will be. But in this particular case, the police seemed to have made only minimal contribution to crime prevention as it has other ‘jobs’ to do as well. On the other hand, majority of the local police force are deputed at the security of VVIPs. The Special Branch of Islamabad police rather focused more on the security of VIPs and seemingly ignored intelligence gathering on crime in the city.

According to the statistics exclusively available with this scribe, the security division of Islamabad police attended 2,463 VIP functions/visits during the last 18 months that include route movement of the president, prime minister, chief justice of Pakistan, acting president and route of ex-President of Pakistan General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf. The security division also monitored 11,889 VIP foreign delegations and their stay in Islamabad including escort provided to the foreign ambassadors. The number of local VIPs and their stay in Islamabad as monitored by the special branch of police stood at 5251 in the 18 months. The escort was provided to judges, federal ministers, chief ministers and governors. Furthermore, the special branch covered 222 conferences, seminars and performed 5,144 reception/function venue duties during the said period, putting security of common man at second priority, which might have contributed to the bad law and order. It is to mention here that a large number of crimes still goes unregistered as people usually don’t approach police station in cases of minor and street crime.