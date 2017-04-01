BAHAWALPUR-“Deprived of their office”, the elected office-bearers of the Field Workers Association State Life Bahawalpur Zone said that the violation of the workers’ rights would not be tolerated.

The office is occupied by the losing group. in the office, chequebooks of loans are not available for the last 15 days and a large number of people are facing difficulties in attaining loans due to the alleged favouritism of the Zona Head, they said.

They demanded immediate transfer of the Zonal Head and possession of the association’s office.

Field Workers Association State Life Bahawalpur Zone President Syed Rafiq Alwari expressed these remarks while addressing a press conference. He said that the Association’s elections were held on November 14, 2016. In the elections, Inqalaab group remained victorious with 752 votes and he was elected as the president. However, Zonal Head State Life Bahawalpur Chaudhry Yousuf Mukhtar is using delaying tactics and not ready to allot the office to the Association though a period of five months has been passed.

Syed Rafiq Alwari said that Zonal Head is getting personal and airing the prestige due to which office’s environment has disturbed while Zonal Account has been deployed in Bahawalpur for the last 20 years, in the office chequebooks of loan are not available for the past 15 days and hundreds of people are facing difficulties in getting loans which has hurt the credibility of the department.

He demanded that they be given the office of the association, the Zonal Head be transferred and inquiry be conducted against him.

When contacted, Zonal Head Yousuf Mukhtar denied the accusations, and said that Association’s demand to get the room is illegal as it is government property.

They staged a protest in front of Zonal Office Bahawalpur. They were wearing black ribbons. They said that they will continue the protest till the transfer of the Zonal Head. General Secretary Rao Mehmood said that five of their officials were terminated for raising voice and the union office has been locked.