LAHORE:- Additional District Judge Lahore Anjum Mumtaz Malik has withdrawn bailable arrest warrant of Test cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz in a case pending with court. The court observed that ‘responded is abroad and is not able to appear in the court’. His absence was not willful and he is ready to appear through counsel. Memo of appearance has also been attached with the petition. “Hence as per application, warrant of arrest issued for the arrest of the respondent is herby cancelled,” the judgment says.–Staff Reporter