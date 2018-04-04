Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Capt (r) Zahid Saeed has set up a committee under chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary to prepare recommendations for empowerment of deputy commissioners.

According to a handout, the members of committee are Secretary Services, Secretary Regulation, Secretary Implementation and Coordination, deputy commissioners of Rahim Yar Khan, Gujrat and Sargodha districts.

Presiding over a meeting of all deputy commissioners at Civil Secretariat here on Saturday, the Chief Secretary said that deputy commissioners would be given more powers to improve public service delivery in districts.

He said that protection of life and property of people is the prime responsibility of the government, adding that security arrangements in districts be improved. He directed the deputy commissioners to take special measures for foolproof security on the eve of Easter. He said that there is a need to work with diligence and passion to make wheat procurement campaign a success so that farmers could be given relief in real sense. He also issued instructions that basic facilities like shade, drinking water, fans be provided at wheat purchase centres. He said that deputy commissioners worked diligently during the sugarcane crushing season but the required results could not be achieved. He ordered the officers to ensure timely payment of sugarcane dues by sugar mills to farmers so that their sufferings could be mitigated. Expressing sorrow over the death of former deputy commissioner Gujranwala Suhail Ahmad Tipu, the Chief Secretary said that the deceased was an intelligent, hardworking and dutiful officer. His services would long be remembered, he added. The participants of the meeting offered Fateha for Suhail Ahmad Tipu. The Additional Chief Secretary Home Azam Suleman briefed the meeting on law and order and issued necessary instructions regarding security measures.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary Communication and Works, secretaries of finance, services, food, planning and development departments and officers concerned.