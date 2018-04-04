Share:



Protestors damage toll booths during clashes with police at a toll plaza on the Durres-Kukes Highway, linking Albania with Kosovo near Kukes.



Protestors set fire to a toll booth during clashes with police at a toll plaza on the Durres-Kukes Highway, linking Albania with Kosovo near Kukes.



Protestors clash with police during a protest at a toll plaza on the Durres-Kukes Highway, linking Albania with Kosovo near Kukes.



A man takes pictures of smoke rising from the toll booth, set on fire by protesters, at the Durres-Kukes highway, linking Albania with Kosovo