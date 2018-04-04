Share:

LAHORE - Reiterating his government’s resolve to protect minorities, Punjab Chief Minister has greeted Christians on Easter.

In his message to Christians on Saturday, he said: “We equally share pleasures on this event. Easter teaches to spend time with helpless and needy persons and share pleasures with them.

“Easter represents the emotion of inclination in human life towards good qualities and goodness.”

His message read: “Respecting all prophets is our religious duty. Believing in all prophets is part of Islam. The role of Christians in the development of Pakistan is praiseworthy and this community is playing active role in the development of Pakistan. Christians have earned good name in Pakistan through its service in health and education fields.”

He said all minorities have equal rights as per the constitution of Pakistan. He said quota for minorities in jobs is being strictly implemented.

He said minorities are being provided equal opportunities to enter the national mainstream. He said Pakistan needs harmony among all religions to resolve the problems the country is currently facing. “On this event we should resolve to spread the message of love and brotherhood. Followers of all religions should work jointly for making Pakistan prosperous,” he added.

Separately talking to expiates in London, the CM said his party always served the public. He took a swipe at PTI chairman Imran Khan for what he called staging sit-ins for no reason.

He said: “The people have seen so many dramas by liars, they will no more be deceived through false claims of change and revolution. Those who have failed to deliver in KP, cannot bring about a change in the whole country. Change comes through development and the people know the PML-N has the agenda of public welfare and development.”

He said the people can witness progress and development in Punjab. The actual competition is between the truth and the lie.

He said those who have made record of telling lies have been failed to win hearts of the people. He said development projects of the PML-N government can be seen in all small and big cities, and journey of development is continuing in Punjab despite sit-ins, protests and rallies. He said the PML-N will win more seats in the 2018 general elections due to its performance. He said he will remain committed to his resolve to serve the people till his last breath.