KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that after improving law and order international events have started taking place in the city and foreign investment is also pouring in.

This he said while talking to Ambassador Alice Well, Senior Bureau Official in Department of State’s Bureau of South and Central Affairs, USA. The other in the meeting were acting Consul general of USA Mr John Warner, acting deputy consul general in Karachi MrAdam Zerbinopoulos, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem and Principal Secretary to CM Sohial Rajput and others.

The chief minister said that the law and order situation in the city was very bad from last many years and it was further augmented with terrorist activities. “The government worked out a detail plan and with the political will and support of the people of Karachi the city has been cleansed from terrorists, mafias and outlaws through a vigorous targeted operation,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that now the glories of the city are returning. “International cricket has returned and before it major events like sermons of Syedna Mufadil Saifuddin, visit of Prince Aga Karim had also taken place peacefully,” he said.

The chief minister and the visiting diplomat agreed to work together in non-formal education. The Sindh Education Foundation is regulating non formal education and trying to reach the areas where proper schools do not exist. The chief minister said that he has given special focus to the development infrastructure from Karachi to Kashmore and Tharparkar. Special attention has been given to education and health sector. The schools built by USAID are being launched as English medium schools.

The chief minister told the visiting guest that around water supply line has been laid in 200 villages of Tharparkar, particularly those located in the far-flung area and very soon they would be supplied water. “We have also installed RO plants there and they are functioning and providing water but some of them have capacity issues,” he said. The American diplomat said that they also want to support Sindh government in provision of clean water to its people.

In the meeting, the matters of investment in alternate energy were also discussed. The chief minister said that there were huge wind and solar energy corridors in Sindh from where energy is being produced but still there were ample investment opportunities in there.

The chief minister said that the Jacobabad Institute of Medical Sciences (JIMS) is a very good gift of Americans to the people of Sindh. “We are further improving it with best doctors, technical staff and services,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister said that his government was also putting its best efforts to provide clean water to the people of Sindh. There is dire need of some de-Salination plants in Karachi and his government was working on a plan to install such plants so that drinking water issues could be solved.

The visiting guest congratulated the chief minister on holding PSL final match and now Pakistan-West Indies cricket series is taking place. This is the manifestation of the government’s commitment to make this megalopolis city a seat of prosperity, entertainment and learning. The chief minister presented traditional gifts of Ajrak and Sindhi cap to the visiting guests.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Syed Murad Ali Shah through a letter to the prime minister has taken up the issue of sudden reduced natural gas supply to K-Electric by SSGC, resultantly gas-based power plants has reduced power generation and causing more 10-hour loadshedding in this sweltering weather.

The chief minister through his letter has invite attention of prime minister towards sudden reduction of natural gas supply to K-Electric in recent days by SSGC. Quoting KE, the chief minister says that it [KE] is receiving only 90 MMCFD gas which is insufficient to optimally run gas based power plants that require at least 190 MMCFD.

Murad Shah said that the increased loadshedding in Karachi was very alarming especially due to unusually high temperature of over 40 degree Celsius. “SSGCL‘s intransigent approach has severely affected residential, commercial and industrial consumers, including Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB)- this may also have serious implications on law and order situation in the city,” the chief minister warned.