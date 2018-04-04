Share:

SADIQABAD-Police booked a woman and her husband on charge of allegedly filing false complaints against a family member on Wednesday.

Madiha Naseem, resident of Chak 24/NP, Basti Chachra Darri had filed a petition in the court of Additional District and Sessions judge and also submitted a complaint to Ahmedpur Lamma police stating that suspect Shabbir Ahmed, her husband's younger brother, along with his two accomplices barged into her house. She alleged that the suspects thrashed her, dragged her by hair and ripped her clothes to avenge a complaint against him submitted to police by her husband.

Responding to her complaint, the police high-ups summoned Madiha and her husband and recorded their statements which proved false during investigation. Consequently, the police high-ups ordered registration of a case against Madiha and her husband for filing false complaints against a family member.

STRIKE FOR CHAMBERS

The Tehsil Bar Association observed a strike for the allotment of a place at judicial complex for lawyers' chambers.

Talking to The Nation, TBA president Jam Lal Bakhsh Valana, vice president Tabassum Hussain Warraich, general secretary Mian Abdul Hafeez and spokesman Malik Abdul Rauf Solangi said that a judicial complex was constructed in Sadiqabad about six years ago at a cost of millions of rupees. They regretted despite the lapse of six years, no place could be allotted so far for the lawyers' chambers.

They demanded the authorities concerned to allot a suitable place for lawyers' chambers at the judicial complex. They also urged the LHC chief justice to play his due role in this regard.