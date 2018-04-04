Share:





Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (R), Crown Prince of Dubai, helps his brother Zayed carry the Dubai World Cup trophy ahead of presenting it to the winner in the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.



Jockey Christophe Soumillon (C) raises the trophy for the Dubai World Cup, as he celebrates in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (R), Crown Prince of Dubai, in the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.



Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (R), Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, dances in celebration as he arrives on stage to receive from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (3rd-L), Crown Prince of Dubai, the trophy for the Dubai World Cup horse race at the Dubai World Cup in the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.



Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (R), Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, dances in celebration as he arrives on stage to receive from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (3rd-L), Crown Prince of Dubai, the trophy for the Dubai World Cup horse race at the Dubai World Cup in the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.