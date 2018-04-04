Share:

GUJRANWALA -The Punjab Examination Commission declared results of grade-5 and 8 annual examinations here on Saturday. The results showed that most of the top positions have been grabbed by girl students of government schools in Gujranwala district. CEO (Education) Tariq Mehmood said that students of government schools have showed best performance in 5th and 8th grades examinations. According to the result, M Saad of Government Primary School Ghakkar bagged first position by securing 473 marks while Khadija of Muslim Model School Sohdra; Ayesha of Govt Girls School Klaske and Muhammad Rizwan of Govt Elementary School Qila Didar Singh have jointly got 2nd position with 470 marks each. Similarly, Iqra Sajid of Usman Girls Secondary School People's Colony stood third with 468 marks. In grade-8 result, Khadija Arif of Workers Welfare School Gulshan Colony captured first position by securing 477 marks; Amara of Govt Girls School Klaske and Kinza Eman of Government Girls High School Manchar Chattha jointly got 2nd position with 475 marks each while Maham Noor of Government Girls High School Klaske grabbed 3rd position with 471 marks.

In grade-5 examination, a total of 53,118 candidates appeared out of which 45,559 were declared pass with 85.75 percentage while in grad-8 examination, a total of 36,446 out of 41,014 candidates cleared the examination with a passing percentage of 88.86 percent.