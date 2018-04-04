Share:

According to a recent report of an organization not less than UN ,Pakistanis have been ranked as the 75th happiest country in the world. Fortunately, we have crossed all our neighbouring countries like China which was ranked at 86; Iran 106; Bangladesh 115 ;Sri Lanka at 116 and followed by Afghanistan at rank 145. And Pakistan has also crossed the country which she always competes at a depressing 133.

I feel happy that we have been ranked as the 75th happiest nation of the world countries and lucky we have crossed all our neighbouring countries according to the organization. One needs to be happy in the life since darkness doesn’t cover our life all the time ,light has to come and our life is like a book some pages are good, some pages are bad but this all together makes up the complete story of our lives. We need to be happy so that the world accepts us as a happy and united nation.

ZEESHAN NASIR,

Kech, March 17.