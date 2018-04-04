Share:

Karachi-Pakistan is becoming the latest fashion hub for the fashion freaks. Our designers are no longer confined to the national fashion and apparel market as they are picking up acknowledgment and popularity from everywhere throughout the world. With the second edition, Hum Showcase intended to continue setting new trends on the catwalk with an avant-garde designer lineup and a stringent eye on quality.

Three days of frenzy, fashion and fun wrapped last night with an electric mix of designer’s spring summer collections for both men’s and women wear. Over the last three days, designers obscured high glitz, traditional design and contemporary styling, to give us variety of stunning ensembles. The last day of Hum Showcase featured the work of designers labels Umar Sayeed, Sania Maskatiya, Jazib Qamar, Misha Lakhani, Khaadi and Elan.

Jazib Qamar

Jazib Qamar showcased menswear collection titled ‘Yaksui’ with funky jackets, trousers, shorts and a mix of denim with cool cuts in a youthful and fun style. The designer presented a great fashion story for urban dandy.

Misha Lakhani

Misha’s creations are always relaxed, east styles that have a timeless quality. Her collection titled ‘Modern Nomad’ was once again an intense fashion experience. Bright and relaxed hand-woven separates with tactile details, including the time honoured technique of applique and fabric manipulation the collection was stunning in colour and form as glamour came on the ramp.

Khaadi chapter 2

Specialized in hand woven technique products, specially a wide range for women in Pret wear this time Khaadi showcased its collection titled ‘Urban Canvas’. The collection-featured designs derived from the concrete jungle with utilitarian design elements, where colors, grids and lines were constantly in contrast, yet in balance.

Sania Maskatiya

Featuring luxury fabrics of silk and various nets in cream, gold and silver, Sania’s collection ‘Sahvar’ evoked the purity of natural fabrics, great weaves and Pakistan’s craftsmanship. The designer explored crafting through the use of Zardoz, Resham, beads and sequins.

ELAN

Elan’s couture collection was like earning morning breeze with booming petals of budding roses. The brand stayed true to their signature pastels hues and intricate quality detailing on the ensembles giving a feel of princess to the modern bride.

Umar Sayeed

Umar Sayeed is a name that needs no introduction having dominated the fashion landscape of Pakistan for more than twenty years. He opened the show with tones of beige and gold in intricately worked traditional wear. He elevated traditional wear with contemporary silhouettes and mesmerized the fashion freaks with his brilliant collection. Simple silhouettes, exaggeratedly flowing volumes and hand crush, all lend a certain sense of regality to ensembles.

Mahira Khan was all shimmer and shine as she walked the ramp as a showstopper for the designer.