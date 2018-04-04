Share:

Serena Spring festival

delights guests

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Serena Hotel hosted a fabulous Spring Festival to bring together members of the diplomatic and business communities as well as friends of the Serena Hotel to celebrate the arrival of spring in an outdoor event. Delicious food being prepared at live cooking stations showcased different cuisines from around the world ranging from South Eastern to Continental and Pakistani. The most frequented counters, however, featured barbecue lamb and chicken, sajji, chaats, dahi barras and Sindhi biryani served in a baradari style arrangement. Activities were also arranged for the entertainment of children including a street magic show featuring Disney characters.

Michel Galopin, GM of the Hotel, said, “The hospitality industry is fundamentally founded on relationships and we pride ourselves on the culture of care that permeates everything we do. While we strive to make all our activities and events memorable, the Spring Festival is especially significant because it brings all of Serena’s friends and their families together to celebrate the beauty of Islamabad in spring”.–PR

39th death anniversary of

ZA Bhutto on April 4



RAWALPINDI: The 39th martyrdom anniversary of founder chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party and former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto would be observed with great reverence and respect across the country on April 4. PPP Rawalpindi Division would also arrange a special prayer ceremony at the “Phhansi Ghaat” (hanging place) of Shaheed Bhutto at Jinnah Park Rawalpindi. This was stated by Divisional Vice President of Rawalpindi Haji Mohammad Gulzar Awan while addressing the workers in PPP Divisional Secretariat Rawalpindi Amn House Rawalpindi Cantt.–STAFF REPORTER

A meeting of the divisional body was also held under the chair of President Sardar Saleem Haider Khan.

Haji Gulzar Awan said the young generation must be aware of great sacrifices laid down by Shahid Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto for the defence of the country, constitution of 1973, and social, economic and industrial reforms. “It was ZA Bhutto who accepted martyrdom as a price of Pakistan’s atomic programme while political rivals of PPP today are claiming credit of the atomic blasts,” he mentioned. In this respect, he added, a series of seminars and other programmes would be held to highlight the role of Bhutto for making democracy and the country strong.

Haji Mohammad Gulzar Awan said Bhutto was the voice of the poor and the oppressed workers, labourers, farmers and victimised segments of the society. He lived for them and laid his life for them. He said Bhutto would remain alive in the hearts and minds of every Pakistani who believes in human rights, democracy and a progressive vision for the future of the country. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto took politics from the drawing rooms to the streets and bazaars of Pakistan. Haji Gulzar further stated that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto gave a new hope against exploitation and despair to millions of Pakistanis and emerged as a symbol of resistance against oppression.