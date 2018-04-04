Share:

MULTAN-Senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi asked DG ISPR on Saturday to refrain from delivering speeches, saying institutions should not be turned into political parties.

Talking to the media here at Bahauddin Zakariya University on Saturday, he said that unseen powers turned the country into five islands and unseen powers want to engage army in other issues. "I ask army to go to their barracks and safeguard country's borders," he added. He said that it is not the duty of Mr Bajwa to give any doctrine. "Doctrines are given by philosophers. "Where on earth this doctrine of army has come from" he posed a question.

He claimed that some powers are manipulating to delay the general elections have gone on back foot due to public pressure, adding that it is not the season of judicial or military martial law.

He said that the Chief Justice made his meeting with the Prime Minister complicated. "The Chief Justice should get his institution respected through his conversation," he asserted. He said that whoever made claims to end loadshedding have to answer the people now.

PFA SWOOP CONTINUES

The Punjab Food Authority continued on Saturday its action against adulteration mafia in South Punjab and sealed about a dozen food outlets besides imposing fine worth Rs175,500 on many others for violating health safety principles.

The PFA sources disclosed that food safety teams of the authority carried out sudden raids in Multan and adjoining areas under the leadership of Co-director Operations South and sealed Ali Bondi Unit, Pak-Afridi Hotel, Human Rights Fresh Water, MK Bakers, Nawan Fruit Juice Company and Sada Bahar Store. The outlets were sealed for poor quality ingredients, presence of mice in production area, non-availability of medical reports of workers and poor sanitation conditions. Similarly, Zamzam Ice Factory was sealed in DG Khan, Al-Madina Bakers and Nazar Hussain Pickle Factory Muzaffargarh, Baloch Hotel Rajanpur and Nirala Sweets Bahawalpur were also sealed.

The teams fined food points in Multan to the tune of Rs. 71000 and DG Khan 104500. The teams also recovered imported sub-standard 1505 kg milk, expired drinks, 20 kg rotten sweets, non-food grade colours, banned Chinese salt and sub-standard spices, which were disposed of.

New police training system on the cards

The Police Department is going to introduce a new training system in view of increasing demands and challenges of the current age and it will be launched from Multan.

Additional Inspector General of Police (training) Tariq Masood Yaseen disclosed while addressing the participants of a passing-out ceremony of police recruits badge-55 here at Police Training Institute Multan on Saturday.

As many as 934 jawans from 21 districts of Punjab graduated in the ceremony.

The Additional IG hoped that the new training programme would not only fulfil the requirement of current age but also help maintain a peaceful society. He further disclosed that a new syllabus has been developed for the training of officers and jawans while reforms are brought in physical training methods. He said that games are added to the training schedule while special emphasis has been put on personal and character development.

He hoped that change in thana culture would give a pleasant change to the people. He asked cops to utilise their all out capabilities for discharging their professional obligations. He said that our top motive should be to become a good human who is not harmful for other humans. He stressed upon all police officials and officers from constable to top ranks to offer maximum relief to the people. He said that police could not afford committing mistakes in today's developed world. He said that joint efforts were needed to lift the image of police. He said that it should be our priority to become good humans instead of police officers.

He said that 934 recruits from badge 55 were given the training of martial arts, weapon handling, combat course, computer operating and modern techniques besides conventional training. He lauded the performance of recruits during the training period. He said that the motive behind the training was to prepare the cops to face upcoming challenges successfully.