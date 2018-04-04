Share:

KARACHI - The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter vowing to continue party campaign against the K-Electric`s overbilling, corruption and loadshedding on Saturday, announced holding protest demonstrations on April 6th at 50 key points of city.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced while addressing a press conference at Shahra-e-Faisal along with the other leaders including Muhammad Ishaq Khan, Muslim Pervaiz, Dr Usama Razi, Abdula Wahab, Saif Uddin Advocate, Najeeb Ayoubi and Imran Shahid.

The conference was followed by a protest demonstration against the K-Electric over its recent prolonged and unannounced loadshedding in entire city during hot weather.

The participants of the protest were carrying placards and banners inscribed with anti-KE slogans.

Speaking to media Hafiz Naeem said that last year party initiated a protest drive against private power company over its irregularities, while keeping in view the current situation the JI has decided to hold protest demonstration at various key points of the city on April 6th, furthermore further delay in meeting the demands would force the party to hold protest in red zoned on April 20th.

On the behalf of citizen JI has running this drive against the corruption of private power company and it is matter of great concern that pleas in courts against the K-Electric were also facing delay in its trial process, Naeem said.

He urged chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of the issue. He also demanded FIA and NAB to investigate the irregularities carried out by the KE and put the private power company officials’ names in ECLC.

The JI chief said that the KE and the SSGC were continuing with their blame game, while the residents of Karachi to suffer in the scorching heat. The so-called stake holder of city instead of taking any steps to resolve the issues were busy in finalising their bribe rates whereas ruling provincial party has captured the KW&SB department depriving the citizen from the water supply.

He said that the party supports CPEC but the rulers using the name of China were actually wants to settle high tariff before handing over the KE to Shanghai Electric-China. He urged the chief justice to form a judicial commission to probe privatisation and handling over the KE to Shanghai Electric.

Meanwhile, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Muffasar Atta Malik, while expressing deep concern over the current spell of unannounced loadshedding being suffered by all industrial zones of the city.

He urged the lawmakers in Islamabad and Sindh to take notice of the situation by strictly directing the utility service provider to supply uninterrupted electricity to all industrial units across Karachi.

The president said that loadshedding was being carried out on rotation in all industrial zones of the city for up to five hours during night, resultantly, in terribly affecting the production of many industrial units. “If the situation goes on like this, the exporters may not be able to dispatch their consignments on time, which would not only cause severe losses to them and to the national exchequer but would also result in losing the valuable foreign buyers”, he added.

Malik feared that limited production by industrial units of Karachi was likely to affect the overall economic performance of the country by further plunging the exports and also trimming supplies in the local markets, besides raising the bars of poverty and unemployment.

He said that the current spell of loadshedding was due to the differences between the K-Electric and SSGC over the payment of old outstanding dues for gas consumption by K-the Electric. The conflict stands unresolved and has intensified nowadays between the two utility service providers.

Referring to electricity unannounced loadshedding in residential areas and commercial markets of the city, the president recalled that a similar situation was witnessed back in June 2015 when more than 700 people were killed within four days due to brutal heat wave, prolong load shedding and water shortage in Karachi which should not be repeated again.

Water and electricity shortages being suffered by Karachiites should be resolved on war footing so that precious lives of innocent citizens could be saved, he stressed, while urging the lawmakers to seriously take notice of situation in order to avoid any untoward incident.

On the other hand, prolonged loadshedding in Karachi has distressed the citizens as the K-Electric appeared helpless to control the power crisis in soaring temperatures.

Citizen of the various parts of city also held demonstration against the private power company against the prolonged power outages on Saturday.

Citizen said that Karachi is already experiencing an increase in temperature while the dispute between the Sui Sothern Gas and the K-Electric has increased the miseries of people. Both the organisations were not ready to take the responsibility of these power outbreaks while it has made the entire city suffered.

Numbers of citizen also expressed their annoyance over social media.