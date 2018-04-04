Share:

GUJRAT:- A man gunned down his five family members over domestic dispute and committed suicide with the same weapon here on Saturday. DSP Kharian said accused Mubbashir, hailing from Bhadar area of Gujrat and serving as guard in a private security company, exchanged hot words with his family members. He took out his pistol and opened fire killing five including his daughter, two nephews, a niece and sister-in-law (elder brother’s wife).–INP

Mother, wife and sister of the accused saved themselves by fleeing from the home.