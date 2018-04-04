Share:

LOS ANGELES-Meghan Trainor is desperate to record a duet with Harry Styles.

The 24-year-old singer previously teamed up with the former One Direction star to pen 'Someday' for Michael Buble, on which she thinks they had ''chemistry'', so she'd love for them to collaborate further in the future.

She said: ''My manager works with Harry Styles so this is great. We already wrote a song together so the chemistry is already there we just need to put out a song together. One day Harry! If you can hear this, that would be amazing. Any one of [One Direction], they're all so talented, but Harry is my fave.''

And the 'No Excuses' singer admitted there are ''so many'' other artists she'd love to work with - though she's not convinced she could stay composed in front of them all.

Asked who she'd like to work with, she exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''So many people, yes! Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, Adele, Beyonce, like everybody. Justin Timberlake- I'm dying to work with him.

''Bruno Mars - legend. I'm not going to be OK when I meet him one day, I'm just going to crumble and ruin the whole thing.''

Meghan almost got her chance to approach Bruno recently, but when he got locked in conversation with broadcasting legend Oprah Winfrey, she was too afraid to interrupt.

She explained: ''I was at Ellen DeGeneres's 60th birthday party and I saw Bruno Mars talking and I was like 'This is my night, I can feel it, I'm going to go up to him and start talking' because I'd spoken to everyone else but he was talking to Oprah for so long!

''And I'm not going to be that girl who was like 'Excuse me Oprah, I need to meet him' like no. So it just didn't happen that night.

''And I want it to be professional, I want his manager to take him and be like 'You have to meet Meghan' not just me being like 'Yo! Please look over here.'