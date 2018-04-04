Share:

islamabad - Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed Metropolitan Club adding to the recreational activities in the federal capital, said an official on Saturday.

“Due to growth in population and expansion of the city, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is committed to enhancing the network of healthy recreational, amusement and entertainment facilities to all corners of the city,” said the mayor.

He said this on the inaugural ceremony of newly constructed Metropolitan Club here at F-9 Park. On the occasion, officers of MCI and CDA and elected members of MCI were also present.

Sheikh Anser Aziz highlighted that for the first time in the history of Islamabad, the responsibility of development of the city has been handed over to the elected members. He further said that owing to the efforts of the elected members of MCI, many development projects delayed for the years, have been completed at an accelerated pace.

He stressed that a delay in completion of projects which benefit the public not only deprives the residents of the city of entertainment facilities but also increased the cost of the project.

He was apprised that the design of Metropolitan Club was prepared by renowned Architect, Nayyar Ali Dada the recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Imtiaz. Metropolitan Club Islamabad is one of a kind facility, spread over an area of 22 acres with a covered area of 265,000 square feet.

The state-of-the-art facility has a number of features including a main entrance lobby, atrium, cigar lounge, pantry and preparation kitchen, party hall, kitchen, ladies and gents toilets, restaurants, indoor pool area, electrical and mechanical room, gym and pool lobby, gymnasium, aerobic area, administration offices, main kitchen lift lobby, terraces, snooker area, snack bar area, men / women sauna, fitness centre and library.

The Suite Block consists of 56 rooms and terraces, interior garden, lift lobby, corridor, storage area, E&M room, Chinese restaurant, buffet area, dinning lounge, kitchen area, laundry area and storage. Auditorium Block of the club includes auditorium for 450 persons, two conference rooms, canteen, kitchen and service area, makeup room and toilets, library, bakery, tennis courts, jogging trace, outdoor swimming pool, face, external lawns and car parking area.

Mayor said that Metropolitan Club Islamabad is MCI’s valuable gift to the citizens of the capital. He added that MCI is planning on several similar projects for the residents of Islamabad, adding that work on these projects would be started soon.