ISLAMABAD - At a time when the National Accountability Bureau is seized with high-profile cases, it has transpired that senior officials of the anti-graft body were allegedly influencing/interfering in cases involving big corruption scams.

The issue has been brought to the fore by none other than the NAB chief, who has issued an internal circular warning senior officials against interference in the high-profile corruption cases involving billions of rupees and the big fish.

“It is to convey that the NAB chairman has taken a serious view of an unlawful/illegal intervention of senior officers from NAB headquarters and regions in ongoing cases at any stage in any manner. It is directed that whosoever if found, divulging influence/pressure for any reasons/motives will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law. Keeping the above in view, all the officers of NAB are required to work within their domain/mandate in order to ensure merit/rule of law for the efficient and logical conclusion of the cases without fear and favour,” said the circular issued by NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. The anti-graft body is currently investigating high-profile corruption scams and other cases.

The NAB is also currently seized with other important cases, where it had summoned Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, the newly designated Pakistan envoy to the US, Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, Lahore Development Authority former chairman Ahad Cheema and Minister for Railway Khawaja Saad Rafique.

On March 29, NAB Lahore summoned Fawad and grilled him in a case pertaining to alleged misuse of his office in awarding the contract of the Ashiana Housing Scheme to a preferred firm/person.

On the other hand, the NAB is all set to write to the Ministry of Interior to place the name Ali Jahangir Siddiqui on the exit control list as a corruption inquiry of Rs40 billion is underway against him. The bureau also summoned Siddiqui on March 22 and recorded his statement in the corruption case.

Well-placed sources told The Nation that two senior officers, NAB former deputy chairman Imtiaz Tajwar and NAB Rawalpindi former director-general Nasir Iqbal used their influence during the appearance of Fawad before an investigation team in Lahore.

The sources claimed that Nasir Iqbal, who is a relative of Fawad, allegedly swept the file against Fawad under the carpet for seven months and did not move to the headquarters.

They claimed that Tajwar was also in good terms with Fawad and he had served in several positions before the retirement from service.

The NAB chairman has also directed all regional director-generals not obey any order of any senior without written directions. He has asked the officers to take action against the corrupt across the board. The NAB chief has made it clear to the investigation officers to focus on the case and not a personality, how influential he may be. “Nobody is above the law and it is the duty of the national anti-graft body to take action without any discrimination,” he said.

NAB ARRESTS 19 ACCUSED

IN MODARBA SCAM

The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi has so far arrested 19 accused in Modarba scam. The NAB Rawalpindi Bureau is currently investigating this multi-billion Modarba scam in which reference was filed in the Accountability Court Islamabad on February 10, 2014. NAB Rawalpindi has so far received 9,584 complaints from the affectees. The bureau has recovered Rs487. 1 million and frozen 14 properties and 22 luxuries vehicles.

The Bureau has so far arrested 19 accused in Modarba scam including Mufti M. Ehsan ul Haq, Muhammad Ibrar ul Haq, Obaid Ullah, Muhammad Moeen Aslam, Hafiz Muhammad Nawaz, Wajid Ali, Hafiz Mukhtiar Khan, Muhammad Osama Abbasi, Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Bilal Afridi, Ibrahim Al Shoraim, Muhammad Osama Qureshi, Saifullah, Nazir Ahmed, Muhammad Idrees, Abdul Malik, Irshad Ullah Jan and Fazal Subhan.

Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi directed NAB officers to further speed up their efforts vigorously for recovery of looted money. DG NAB Rawalpindi re-iterated that the NAB will continue to pursue its campaign against the corrupt elements.