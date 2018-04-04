Share:

China cannot afford to lose Pakistan because stability in its neighbourhood is integral to development of China.

This has been emphatically stated by Ambassador of Peoples Republic of China to Pakistan Yao Jing in his keynote address at an inter-active policy dialogue on ‘Pakistan-China Relations in 21st century’ held under auspices of the Lahore Centre for Peace Research the other day.

The Chinese envoy has pointedly stated that Pakistan matters to China’s vision of development and growth as enshrined in last year’s 19th China’s Communist Party Convention, reiterated Pakistan‘s importance to his country will continue to increase because of the all-weather Pak-China relations and centrality of great game changer China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China envisaged the CPEC to be a lead project for connectivity and peace, CPEC is not only the project for the benefit of Pakistan and China as its ownership will finally belong to the whole world .

Former foreign secretary and incumbent Chairman of Lahore Centre for Peace and Research Ambassador Shamshad Ahmad Khan is also reported to have highlighted the unwavering commitment of Pakistan and China’s leadership to continue developing and building stronger economic and social ties between the two countries, Beijing’s relations with Islamabad in all fairness are not based on transient interests but have all these years been remain unconditional and China’s BRI is a huge regional agenda with mutual interests deeply rooted in China and Pakistan’s common vision for a better and brighter future and prosperity of the region.

It is quite appreciable that time-tested, all weather, trust-worthy and sincere friendship between China and Pakistan with the passage of time are gaining further strength , CPEC being its ample proof, and enviable for mutually benefit relations between any two countries for the whole world and stability , solidarity and prosperity of people of Pakistan without any discrimination is genuinely focus of the CPEC.

AAMER NAJMEE,

Lahore, March 18.