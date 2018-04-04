Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Satellite Town Police have allegedly baton charged the innocent children playing in a street near Iqra Bhan Singh Abad Higher Secondary School on Saturday.

Residents of Bhan Singh Abad led by Maqsood Rajput and Asghar Kazmi, carrying banners and placards held demonstration outside the local press club to protest against atrocities of Satellite Town Police.

The protesters said that police ensure baton charge on innocent children as resultantly various were injured while police personnel also misbehaved with women.

They demanded the chief minister, IG and other authorities to take immediate notice suspend the involved culprits.

POLICE MANHANDLE JOURNO

A camera man was allegedly manhandled by plain-clothes policemen of Satellite Town police station at Tanky Morr on Saturday.

Report received that Haroon Pahoor, cameramen of GEO TV channel was on his way on bike that plain-clothes policemen intercepted and manhandled him.

Sindh IG AD Khowaja has taken notice and directed the Mirpurkhas DIG to conduct the inquiry of the incident and submit report soon.

Meanwhile, National Press Club, Press Club Mirpurkhas, Aiwan-e-Sahafat, Sindh Sahafi Sangat and Mirpurkhas Union of Journalists have jointly strongly condemned the above incident and demanded the chief minister and Sindh IG to immediately suspend the involved culprits and punish them.