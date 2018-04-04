Share:

rawalpindi-A team of Anti Corruption Establishment Rawalpindi Region has caught a police officer red-handed while receiving bribe from a complainant for launching interrogation in a criminal case registered with Police Station Jatli, sources informed The Nation on Saturday.

The accused police officer was identified as Assistant Sub Inspector Saftain against whom a case has also been registered.

According to sources, a citizen namely Muhammad Safdar lodged a complaint with Director ACE Rawalpindi Region Arif Rahim stating he got registered a criminal case against his opponents with Police Station Jatli. He told ASI Saftain, who is investigation officer of the case, was demanding bribe from him for investigating the case. He sought legal action against the police officer .

Taking action, ACE RR Director Arif Rahim constituted a special raiding team under surveillance of Circle Officer Amjad Shehzad, which raided the police station along with magistrate and caught the ASI red-handed while taking bribe from the complainant. Case has been registered against the police officer and further investigation was continued.