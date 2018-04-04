Share:

FAISALABAD-The police claimed to have resolved the mystery of a triple murder and arrested the alleged murderer.

Police said that Usman,30; his wife Sonia and one-year-old son Ibrahim were found dead in their rented house in Chak 202/RB, Gatti on March 22, 2018.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana constituted a special police team headed by SP Madina Town for tracing and arresting the accused. The police team after a thorough investigation on scientific lines, took Tauqeer, a close relative of victim Usman, into custody from Lahore.

During interrogation, Tauqeer confessed to have killed Usman and his wife Sonia by serving them toxic tea and later strangulating them over a domestic dispute. Their suckling son died of severe thirst/hunger. Further investigation is underway.

19 RAMZAN BAZAARS

The district government has decided to set up 19 Sasta Ramzan Bazaars during the holy month of Ramzanul Mubarak in various parts of the district for providing essential items to consumers at subsidised rates.

A spokesman for the district government said that all necessary arrangements are being finalized to organise 'Sasta Ramzan Bazaars' in a befitting manner and provide fruits, vegetables, pulses, flour, sugar and other kitchen items to citizens at subsidized rates.

He said that Agriculture Department, Waste Management Company, Parks & Horticulture Authority, Utility Stores Corporation, Livestock Department, Agriculture Extension, Labour Department, Market Committee, Water & Sanitation Agency, Health Department, Civil Defence, Parking Company and Town Municipal Administration have also been directed to accelerate their efforts for finalising plans for Sasta Ramzan bazaars.