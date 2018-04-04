Share:

PPP to be swept from Sindh: PSP

OUR STAFF REPORTER

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Raza Haroon has said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would be vanished from the politics if sense of rights emerges in residents of Sindh province.

He said that for the past 10 years the PPP is ruling Sindh and for the last 50 years they had been raising slogan of ‘Roti, Kapra and Makan’ but the life of people of Sindh has become miserable. He said health, education even sewerage system has totally collapsed, mothers are dying because of malnutrition, contaminated water supply is causing children's death, and young children are suffering from stunted growth.

He said the PPP should stop playing with the sentiments of the people. If Sindh votes by conscience then the PPP will be finish from Sindh. No other political party has humiliated the public in the name of democracy like the PPP.

Haroon said: “If Supreme Court has to take notice on contaminated water supply, garbage disposal, health and education issue then what is the purpose of Sindh government.” People of Sindh now need a party which can work for their welfare, he said and added that they are passing a very harsh and excruciating time of their life.

He further said that in next elections the PSP is the only option left for the people of Sindh. The PSP is the only party which believes in respects of voters rather than votes, he added.

The PSP leader said that after next election the PSP will work for the advancement and growth of Sindh.

Nine drug peddlers arrested

OUR STAFF REPORTER

KARACHI - The police and Rangers on Saturday carried out separate raids across the city and arrested nine people over their involvement in supplying drugs and other criminal activity in the metropolis.

The security authorities also recovered arms, ammunition and drugs from them. The Rangers arrested five people in separate raids across the city.

Those arrested included Naveed within the remits of Docks Police Station. He is accused of being involved in dacoity bids across the city. The security forces also arrested four people from Gizri and Tipu Sultan areas of the city and were identified as Javed, Amir, Sultan Ahmed and Danish.

The accused were involved in the supplying drugs in the city and the authorities had recovered a cache of drugs, arms and ammunition from their custody. They were later handed over to police for the legal proceedings.

The police has also crackdown on the drug suppliers in the city and had arrested four people in separate raids across the city and recovered around one kg of heroine from their possession. Sabir was arrested from Pakistan Bazar area, Muhammad Ramzan was arrested from graveyard of Gulshan-e-Zia and Shaheryar and Yousuf were arrested from Dhabeji Roundabout. All of the accused were booked under the sections for possessing illegal arms and drugs.

TWO DIE

Two people were killed in separate accident incidents in the city on Saturday. A man was killed and two others were injured when a vehicle overturned near Gadap City on Super Highway, injuring three people.

One of them later identified as Abdul Hafeez, son of Ahmed Bakhsh, succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital while the two others namely 35-year-old Ishtiaq and Awais were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

A 30-year-old motorcyclist, Abdul Hameed was killed when a vehicle hit him near Karsaz Road within the remits of Bahadurabad police station. He was a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the city. The family took away the body without legal formalities being performed. Another motorcyclist 20-year-old Farhan was killed when a speeding vehicle hit him near Malir City. He was resident of Malir.