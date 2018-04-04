Share:

rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued notice to the sponsors of illegal housing society “Blue World City” located on Chakri Road.

Action is being taken against all the illegal housing societies in the city following directions of Director General (DG) RDA/Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Nadim Aslam Chaudhry, said Jamshaid Aftab, Director, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), on Saturday.

He said vide their advertisements, the management of Blue World City plans to launch their housing society with Chinese partnership on 1st April 2018.

The sponsors of the scheme have invited applications from general public for registration of memberships/sale of plots in the scheme. “However, since the scheme has not gotten approval from RDA as per law its status is illegal,” he said.

He said that RDA has warned all that in absence of NoC from RDA the launch of housing schemes, apartment projects, commercial buildings, etc. within the controlled area of RDA will be considered illegal. Similarly, all sorts of advertisement, and promotions of such projects through will be illegal.

Therefore, RDA advises general public to not make an investment in “Blue World City”, he added.

The sponsors of “Blue World City” have been warned to immediately stop the marketing of their unapproved housing scheme and told to contact RDA for getting NoC / approval of the scheme as per law, otherwise face strict legal action.

RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said Commissioner Rawalpindi Division / Director General (DG) RDA, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against unauthorized housing schemes, constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour.