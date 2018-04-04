Share:

SIALKOT: Rescue 1122 on Saturday averted a big disaster by safely shifting 40,000 litres diesel to another oil-tankers from a oil-tanker which skidded off and overturned on under construction Sialkot-Pasrur Road near Pasrur here. Reportedly, an oil-tanker, carrying 40,000 litres diesel skidded off and overturned. Rescuers of Rescue 1122 cordoned off the area and safely shifted such bulk quantity diesel oil to another tanker, averting an imminent incident.