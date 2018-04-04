Share:

rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation on Saturday approved Rs2.821 billion revised budget to pay Rs225 million as pensions to former employees of the corporation.

Rawalpindi Mayor Sardar Nasim presented the budget during the session, which was presided over by Deputy Mayor Chaudhry Tariq.

All 40 members of the ruling PML-N were present on the occasion while six opposition members from PPP, PTI and AML did not oppose the budget.

Earlier, journalists staged a walkout over late arrival of the members in the hall.

According to Rawalpindi Mayor Sardar Nasimm, total outlay of the budget is Rs2.821 billion. He said that Rs1.879 billion had been allocated for the development works while Rs759 million for the non-development expenditures.

The major source of income of the town is property tax share, tax on Immoveable Property (TIP) and Punjab Finance Commission (PFC) commission share.

The RMC is generating revenue through rents of markets, contracts of parks and parking places and property transfer fee.

The income generated through these sources could meet only the non-development expenditures and for the development work the RMC requires grants from the provincial government.

Sardar Nasim, while addressing the session, said the RMC would pay pensions to former employees on priority basis.

He said that the RMC earned Rs15 million extra from tax on transfer of properties in eight months of fiscal 2017-18. Rs220 million extra earned from the commercialisation fee, Rs2.61 million extra received from Pirwadhai General Bus Stand, Rs110 million extra received from the Punjab government for RMC share in property tax collected by the Excise and Taxation department, he added.

“Rs190 million will be required further for the pensions of former employees as a letter had been written to the local government department in this connection and the amount will be received soon,” he said.

Mayor Sardar Nasim informed that Rs150 million earned extra by the civic body during eight months and it would be spent on the development schemes in all 46 union councils of the city areas.

He said that Rs825 million had been allocated for the salaries of sanitary workers for Rawalpindi Waste Management Company but the Provincial government decided to pay the money directly to the RWMC so this head has been ended from the budget.