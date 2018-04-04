Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday shared the images of Orange Line on Twitter on the completion of track and stations of this multi billion project of metro train. The chief minister shared 18 images and commented that though the project was delayed 22 months, it was fast heading towards completion. He expressed the hope the project will be operational soon to provide an honorable transport facility to the public.

Gaza firing condemned

Chief Minister Shehbaz condemned firing on a peaceful march of Palestinians in Gaza.

He expressed solidarity with Palestinians and paid tribute to their patriotism. In a statement, the chief minister conveyed his condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the early recovery of injured. The CM demanded the United Nations take measures for the protection of Palestinians and the issue of Palestinians should reviewed on the humanitarian grounds. He said the United Nations should take immediate notice of atrocities of Israel. Also, the CM condemned the bomb blast on the police in Dera Ismail Khan. He expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the police officials. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irrepealable loss with fortitude.

The CM also prayed for early recovery of the injured in the bomb blast.