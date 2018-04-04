Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - A girl disappeared from the Poonch district of Azad Kashmir 3 weeks ago has reportedly been gang raped and killed.

The body of victim has been found from a seasonal Nullah here.

According to police in Jabota Ali, the dead body of a 16-year-old girl has been found from a rainwater Nullah. The dead body has been shifted to hospital for post-mortem

The initial postmortem report revealed that the 16-year-old girl was gang-raped and then murdered, the police said. The girl, belonging to the surrounding area of Ali Sojal, had disappeared about three weeks ago, her parents said.

The family also staged a protest after the body was found and claimed that they registered a complaint when she disappeared but the area police had done nothing in this regard. The father of the girl accused the police of inaction, saying that had the police acted timely his daughter could have been saved.

Police said further investigation is underway.