RAWALPINDI - ‘Voice of Potohar’ contest under ‘Voice of Punjab’ programme of the Punjab government will be organised here on Monday (today) at Rawalpindi Arts Council to encourage the aspiring singers.

The Punjab Information and Culture department had launched a province-wide talent hunt programme by the name of ‘Voice of Punjab.’

Earlier, the department had directed the aspiring singers, particularly those who wanted to become a part of the programme, to send their voice notes to the department for audition.

According to the programme, 20 aspiring singers from four different regions will be trained by renowned experts before a grand finale organized at Lahore.

The new singers selected through the competition will be sent to Lahore for proper training. The participants will be selected on the basis of their performances in a transparent manner and no discrimination in this regard will be made.

The first three winners of the contest here would be presented with cash rewards of Rs20,000, Rs15,000 and Rs10,000 respectively. Only five singers from each region of Punjab are being selected for the final competition.