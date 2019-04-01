Share:

About 500,000 applications have so far been received for ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme’, launched to provide affordable housing facility to poor citizens.

According to official sources, there is a shortfall of over ten million houses in the country and every year the backlog is increasing.

The present government, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan intends to promote access to housing to people of Pakistan, official said.

Official also expressed confidence that the housing schemes initiated by the government would not only be completed timely, but quality would also be maintained with all basic civic facilities of international standard.