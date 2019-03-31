Share:

LAHORE- In a short span of time Ahad Raza Mir has established himself as one of the top acting talents of Pakistan. Today, the name Ahad Raza Mir has become a cult, an obsession followed by millions across the globe; the success of the on-going play ‘Hamlet: A Ghost Story’ in Calgary, Canada is a testament to this statement.

The hype was building since the day the young actor announced his most ambitious project till-date ‘Hamlet: A Ghost Story’ later last year. Currently running at the Vertigo Studio Theatre in Calgary since March 20th, Hamlet has become a rage both within and outside Pakistan.

Since the start of the play not a single day goes by without updates in media about Mir’s flawless portrayal of Hamlet. But the growing interest and appreciation of Hamlet amongst important circles of international media is a confirmation of the global start power of Ahad Raza Mir.

The South-Asian communities residing in Canada is proud of Mir’s achievements and has welcomed his portrayal of Hamlet with praises. For The Gauntlet Aymen Sherwani writes, “To see that level of representation in the world of performing arts was something I did not imagine seeing. Many Pakistani Canadians, myself included, take pride in the fact that Ahad is the first South-Asian Canadian to play Hamlet in Canada. It is a monumental form of representation for other South-Asian students that are also aspiring for careers in the performing arts. It makes us feel as though we too have a chance at becoming successful artists, when the entire worlds, our parents included, are telling us that we are meant to become doctors, engineers and accountants.”

His performance in ‘Hamlet: A Ghost Story’ has also caught the attention of international critics who have praised Mir’s portrayal of the complicated character written by William Shakespeare. Calgary Herald writes “Ahad Raza Mir, who, in two short years in Pakistan, has established himself as a major film star, brings a chilling intensity to Shakespeare’s troubled Prince of Denmark. His film training has taught him to use his eyes as effectively as his tongue. Through his eyes you can see Mir’s Hamlet processing what others say to him. You know when Hamlet believes and when the man does not.”

After receiving a BFA from the University of Calgary and working professionally in the local theatre community, Mir is back in Calgary with The Shakespeare Company to take on one of theatre’s toughest roles.

While speaking to Broadwayworld.com Mir had said: “What I hope we can achieve is to perform Shakespeare where it’s kind of humanizing. Make him the 2019 version of Hamlet (that’s my biggest goal I have).”

“Hamlet: A Ghost Story’, adapted by Anna Cummer, directed by Craig Hall, staring Ahad Raza Mir ends on April 13, 2019.