ISLAMABAD-Allama Iqbal Open University gave welcome-reception in the honour of special students who won gold, silver and bronze medals in Special Olympics 2019.

Vice Chancellor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum assured full support to the needy students of the university in pursuit of education. Dr Zahid Majeed, Director International Office, said that special students won the medals by demonstrating extraordinary talents and that was a great honour for the country.

Mahfooz Elhai, who has leading role in supporting the handicapped said on the occasion that it was his life-time mission to serve the marginalised sections of the society.

He said, “The special people have a lot of potential and they needed to be encouraged by all possible means”.