Share:

ISLAMABAD-Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force, inaugurated PAFWA Educational System (Primary School) at PAF Complex, Islamabad on Sunday.

Begum Tazeen Mujahid, president Pakistan Air Force Women Association, and Pakistan Air Force officers and lady wives attended the ceremony.

Addressing at the occasion, the Air Chief said that Pakistan Air Force had focused on the importance of education in society in line with government’s vision of providing quality education in learning institutions. He emphasised that provision of high standard education at primary level was need of the hour as to lay solid foundation for the ever inquisitive young minds.

He expressed his support for the success of this monumental project and assured that the PAF would continue to contribute towards the progress of our country by providing state-of-the-art learning facilities to the children from every strata of the society.

Later on, the Air Chief visited various facilities of the school where he was briefed about the salient features of the system.

Pakistan Air Force Women Association Educational System (Primary School) is a flagship project of Pakistan Air Force Women Association complementing existing setup of schools and colleges in PAF.

This new educational system will give an impetus to quality education in the PAF and cater for the increasing number of children in primary school.

Main objective of the educational system is to build up future generations through conceptual learning to children, enabling them to develop a confident and well-rounded personality with progressive and futuristic approach, according to a press release.