ISLAMABAD - D Watson Group Chairman Zafar Bakhtawari, Managing Directors Waqar and Ahsan Bahktawari have promised to buy a franchise in Pakistan Super League (PSL) and promote genuine talent of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

They said this while talking to The Nation at Punjab Cricket Ground, where D Watson Group organised first-ever D Watson Super Cricket League for the employees of the group along with their families.

Sharing his views Zafar Bahktawari, who is also ex-president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) said: “I don’t want to take credit of organising the mega DSL, as it is the brain-child of my sons, who are actively playing in the DSL and even my son’s 10-year-old kid Arham Ahsan Bakhtawari was also part of DSL team. Arham is a die-heart fan of Islamabad United and a keen follower of Babar Azam.”

He said, “When I met with British High Commission top persons a few days back, he wanted to know what he can do for Pakistan. I requested him to start British Airways flights to Pakistan and also send UK cricket team to Pakistan, as Pakistanis are highly passionate about cricket.”

Zafar said, “Cricket is the greatest binding force in Pakistan. I am very delighted to see such a huge number of employees and their families turning in great numbers and actively participating in the DSL. It will be a regular event and in next few months, I will ensure more sports events will be included and we will bear all the expenditures.

“I will soon meet with Islamabad Regional Cricket Association (IRCA) President Shakil Shaikh to request him to include D Watson team in the ICA League, while we are ready to help Pakistan cricket in the best possible manner,” Zafar concluded.”

Sharing his views, Waqar Bakhtawari said: “DSL’s objective is to ensure a get-together for employees. It was a wonderful event for our staff, who participated in huge numbers. Nisar Mirza, Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Abbas Hashmi and others worked very hard to make the event a huge success. It took us around a month to ensure all things in place while 400 staffers played in the league. We will ensure a night tournament in coming Ramazan.”

Sharing his views Ahsan Bakhtawari said, “The objective was to involve staff in healthy activities, rather than wasting time in mobiles and other things. Whenever there will be a new team inducted in the PSL, we will be the first to buy that franchise. As we belong to Potohar, we want to name the team after the brave people of this belt. If PSL doesn’t add franchise or it’s a lengthy process, we will try to start an inter-city tournament and send our team to take part in it.

“We are ready to hire few big faces and try our luck next year in the Patrons Trophy Grade-II. We want to provide a platform to the youngsters of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. My son also play cricket and I want him to represent Pakistan one day. I am also making a way for him to fulfill his dreams. All others are also like my own sons, as we treat our employees and their families as one of our own.”

About Islamabad United, Ahsan said: “It is unfortunate that many of the players in Islamabad United are not local players, who must be given preference. We will start a countrywide talent-hunt programme, like Lahore Qalandars, to dig fresh talent and provide them with every facility and prepare them to excel at higher level.”