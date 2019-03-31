Share:

ISLAMABAD-A project of Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation, the Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme , is facing continuous delays despite payment of first instalment in the name of development charges two and half years ago which were fixed for allotment of plots. The membership drive was launched in 2009 against 5 categories of plots.

The revised tentative schedule of payment for Phase-VI Bara Kahu (Green Enclave-I) has been recently determined for various categories.

The seniority list has been issued by the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundatio but no significant progress towards possession of plots has been made despite passage of more than 10 years due to various reasons among which litigation was one along with other official obstacles.

The Membership drive for Phase-I of the Housing Foundation was started for FG Employees and others in 2009 on the basis of ‘first come first serve’. The process of issuance of consent letter was commenced in April 2015 while provisional letters were issued after submission of first instalment of development charges.

No significant development has been made after it and the employees are yet waiting for the fulfilment of this commitment.

When contacted, focal person for FGEHF Sajid Manzoor Asadi said that the FGEHF Executive Committee in its last meeting had approved an agreement to start development work in Green Enclave-1 (Bara Kahu Housing Scheme), as access to the project site had been mutated in the name of the FGEHF.

About Green Enclave-II, he said that the joint venture partner had been asked through a notice to start transfer of land in the name of the FGEHF within a period of one month to start development.