LAHORE - A 16-year-old boy was rescued safely as dozens of people forced their entry into a police torture cell in Badami Bagh on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Hassan, a resident of Samanabad. He was arrested by police during a so-called search operation at his house late on Saturday night.

A relative of the victim told the police that they visited the Samanabad police station shortly after the police snatched away the boy. The local police had no information about the raid or the arrest. Hours later, the family informed that the boy was sent to the Badami Bagh police station. The family immediately rushed to the Badami Bagh police station but the boy was not present there.

On Sunday afternoon, the victim family came to know that the boy was being kept at a private torture cell being run police in Badami Bagh. Dozens of people later forced their entry into the cell and rescued the body safely. The policemen fled instantly. However, the protesters captured a policeman who was on-duty at the private torture cell. The locals gave a good thrash to the constable before handing him over to the police. According to locals, it was the second kidnapping incidents in recent months. They said the police officials abducted and tortured the young boys to extort cash from his parents.

Police sources revealed that a private car used by policemen for kidnapping the boy is registered in the name of the wife of SHO Badami Bagh, Rehan Zia. It was not clear yet whether SHO Rehan Zia was also accompanying the kidnappers or they were just using his wife’s car.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer Bashir Ahmad took notice of the incident and ordered Lahore DIG (Operations) Muhammad Waqas Nazir to send back a detailed report of the incident.

ONE KILLED, ANOTHER

INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

A 35-year-old man was killed while another wounded seriously when two motorcycles collided with each other on the Ring Road near Shadbagh, rescue workers said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified by police as Muhammad Younis, a resident of Amir Road. Younis riding on a motorcycle was on his way home when another speedy bike bumped into his two-wheeler. As a result, he died on the spot. The injured was shifted to hospital. The police were investigating the incident.