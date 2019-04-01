Share:

LAHORE - The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Pakwheels.com jointly organised a car rally titled “Pakistan Zindabad Rally” on Sunday to pay tribute to the Armed Forces and show solidarity with them. As part of the Jashn-e-Baharan festivities being hosted by the PHA, the rally paid a tribute to brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the motherland. National songs and anthems were played throughout the activity to express support to the Armed Forces. A special tribute was paid to the soldiers who embraced martyrdom. The rally started from Liberty Roundabout at 4pm and ended at Jilani Park. PHA DG Dr Faisal Zahoor and PakWheels.Com Chairman Suneel Sarfraz Munj inaugurated the event.

The car-studded rally included a range of cars and bikes including sports cars, luxury SUVs, vintage cars and heavy bikes. People from all walks of life, including children, enjoyed the rally.