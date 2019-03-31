Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority and Islamabad Capital Administration jointly carried out a gigantic operation against illegal encroachments/constructions on RoW of G.T. Road and demolished several buildings, shops, boundary walls and illegal constructions from the vicinity and retrieved state land from the illegal encroachers/occupants.

The operations was supervised by Director Enforcement Capital Development Authority Faheem Badshah, Assistant Commissioner Islamabad Capital Administration Saad Bin Asad and relevant officers and staff of Islamabad Capital Administration, National Highways Authority, officers of Land and Rehabilitation Directorate, Revenue staff Islamabad Capital Administration.

While heavy contingent of police was deployed and in order to cater any unpleasant situation, Rangers were also deployed during the operation.

Furthermore, heavy machinery of MPO Directorate was utilised during the operation.

During the operation, illegal encroachments/constructions on the right of way of G.T Road from Tarnol towards Peshawar Morr were completely demolished and state land was retrieved from encroachers.

During the operation, 100 illegal shops, 8 rooms, 2 hotels, 16 sheds, 6 kiosks, 6 stairs, 12 washrooms and 25 boundary walls on state land were completely demolished.

The operation was conducted after the demarcation carried out by revenue staff of CDA, Islamabad Capital Administration and NHA.