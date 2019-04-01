Share:

Lahore - Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi heartily felicitated All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) newly-elected President Hameed Haroon, General Secretary Sarmad Ali and other office-bearers. In their messages of felicitations, they have expressed the hope that the new office-bearers will also bring into full their best capabilities and experience for solving the problems and difficulties faced by the newspaper industry, journalists and other workers associated with it.