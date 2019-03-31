Share:

Rawalpindi-Commercial activities in Gawalmandi residential area of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board irk the residents while the encroachers have occupied streets and roads in the area creating problems for people, particularly women and children.

Majority of the streets of the area have been converted into commercial centres as the traders have changed houses into shops and godowns.

The residents also complained that influential persons with connivance of RCB officials are constructing illegal plazas and shops in the locality further deteriorating the agonising situation.

The residents of Ward 3 said that encroachments in Gawalmandi area were on the rise as the RCB authorities were unable to remove encroachments which are getting out of control.

Encroachments have become a major problem not only for motorists, but also for the area residents, while the concerned are taking no action.

The residents complained that encroachments are main reason behind traffic jams, as encroachers have occupied almost half of the road. Not only the motorists, but the pedestrians are facing problems because of the encroachments restricting their movement.

“The authorities should play an effective role to remove these encroachers from the roads for smooth flow of traffic,” they urged.

Iqbal, a resident of Gawalmandi, said that one could see the traffic mess in the area as motor workshops had occupied both sides of the road and left no space for pedestrians’ movement besides causing the worst traffic jams.

He said that vehicles were parked in front of the workshops along the road, further narrowing the passage on the road traffic as repair work of faulty vehicles was carried out on the road. Hajira Bibi said that the residents were facing difficulties due to encroachments in various streets of the area.

Imran, another resident, said that it was responsibility of the RCB to take action against encroachers and those involved in illegal commercial activities in a residential area.

The residents appealed the Station Commander and Cantonment Executive Officer to take notice of the situation and order action in accordance with the law against the violators.

Similarly, Illegal construction also needs to be checked so that relief could be provided to the residents, they demanded.

When contacted, Secretary RCB Qaiser Mahmood said that action in accordance with the law was taken against the violators. Raids are conducted by anti-encroachment team and the encroachers are fined and their goods are confiscated, he said adding, strict action is also taken against those found indulging in carrying out illegal construction.