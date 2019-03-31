Share:

The eight-year conflict of Syria has destroyed the lives of children to a formidable extent. They have lost their families, friends, and beloved ones. No monetary or in kind help can account for such loss.

They have been suffering from physical and mental abuse. Growing up in a war torn country has only resulted in their socio economic deprivation. The conflict grew over time and tore the lives of many civilian, including numerous children.

According to the international observer reports of 2018, more than 55,000 children suffered at the hands of the conflict. Due to this conflict, many of the children have left the country and sought refuge in neighboring countries such as Turkey, Iraq and Egypt.

It is time for all the stakeholders to look for a peaceful truce and put an end to this cruel eight yearlong conflict.

ASIFA AMANULLAH,

Turbat, March 11.