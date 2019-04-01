Share:

A delegation of 20 French companies active in various sectors led by the MEDEF International, the most representative organization of the French private sector at an international level, will be visiting Pakistan from 8th to 11th April 2019.

According to a press release issued by French Embassy, founded in 1989, MEDEF International represents the French Business Confederation and its 750.000 companies, in the world.

The delegation will be headed by Mr. Thierry Pflimlin, Chairman of the France-Pakistan Business Council of MEDEF International and President of Total Global Services.

It will comprise 20 companies, among the most important French ones, in various sector including construction, agriculture and agribusiness, banking, oil and gas industry, urban development, transport, water treatment, energy and IT.

Their visit was jointly organized by the MEDEF International, the Embassy of France in Pakistan, the Embassy of Pakistan in France and the Board of Investment.

During its stay, the delegation will travel to Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi and will have meetings with Pakistani authorities as well as with representatives of the private sector to better assess opportunities offered by the Pakistani market.

B2B meetings and networking events with the Pakistani Business community will also be organized during the visit, that will certainly contribute to the development of economic relations between France and Pakistan.