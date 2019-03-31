Share:

LAHORE- The rising star model Eman Suleman has quickly become known for being gutsy, open - minded and talking about social issues at all times. She spoke earlier about sexual harassment in the entertainment industry as well as body image; this time she went to social media to announce that she was not comfortable sharing a nomination for the Lux Style Award with someone accused of harassment. In a short video on Instagram, Eman says: “I was extremely honored to be nominated for the Lux Style Awards. What I’m going to say next is likely to result in a lot of eye-rolls and vitriol. (But) I don’t want to be part of an accolade shared with an alleged harassor. I don’t feel any joy. Maybe I’m giving the nomination to someone who feels happy about it. I’m not.” She clarified in her caption to the post that she had not sent her portfolio for consideration to LSA.