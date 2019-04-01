Share:

Three new faces entered President Emmanuel Macron's government, of which two came from his inner circle, after three members quit office to prepare their bids for the upcoming European and local elections, the French presidency said.

In a statement released late on Sunday, the Elysee announced that Sibeth Ndiaye, 39 years old, previously Macron's communications adviser, has been appointed spokeswoman of the government to replace Benjamin Griveaux, who resigned last week to run for Paris mayor next year.

A close ally to the 41-year-old head of state, Cedric O, joined the centrist executive staff to manage digital affairs, replacing Mounir Mahjoubi, who is also aiming to compete for the Paris mayor's job.

Cedric was treasurer of Macron's presidential campaign before joining the president's team at the Elysee Palace as digital economy advisor.

Amelie de Montchalin, vice president of the ruling The Republic On The Move party, was picked as new European Affairs minister after her predecessor Nathalie Loiseau resigned to head the ruling party's list for the European elections on May 24-26.

The refreshed government will hold its first cabinet meeting later on Monday.