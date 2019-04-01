Share:

KARACHI - Young Pakistani researchers are as precious as diamonds we just need to polish them a little bit to get maximum benefits from them as they are equally talented and skilful as others developed country’s researchers.

The students who are planning to go aboard for studies should remember that their prime job is to get advanced education and knowledge. They must spend more time in learning from teachers and laboratory experiences rather talking about politics or religion during their stay in foreign land.

Once you get your degree, work for a while to get some experience, and come back to your motherland and serve her. Whatever you study, it must be practically applied for the betterment of the society and masses. Otherwise, it does not worth much as our beloved country needs hardworking and dedicated youngsters to come forward and lead from the front so that Pakistan could become a part of developed nations.

These views were expressed by Fakar-e-Pakistan, noted nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan at certificate distribution ceremony of third oral presentation competition for MPhil and PhD students of Dr A Q Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (KIBGE), University of Karachi. The event was held at the Jinnah Auditorium KIBGE, KU.

“I have done my PhD around 48 years ago but still I am writing research and technical papers, I have engaged myself for promotion of education and health sectors, I want to establish useful research and development culture in the country,” he informed.

He said that students must focus on the fact that their educational years are actually their grooming phase, adding that if they studied with determination, they would not be worried in the future as hardworking and skilful persons always remain on the top.

“This is so unfortunate that our government employees do not perform their duty well. Being a government servant does not mean that you go to office for relaxation, it is about a service which should be performed by heart and dedication and aimed to facilitate people and masses,” he pointed out.

Dr AQ Khan observed that KIBGE which was initiated some 20 years ago is doing very well and gives lot of satisfaction to him as this Institute has been producing best products since its establishment.

On the occasion, Senator Abdul Haseeb shared that he was working on a project to establish a modern laboratory which would work in research and development domain only. A committee has been formed to formulate the working conditions and I would like to request Dr AQ Khan to be a part of it so that we could get maximum advantages due to his experience and presence.

“We always talk about academia and industries relationship and why it is important but the fact is we never tried to practically create a bridge between the two. The proposed laboratory would work on bring academia and industries closer so that maximum benefit could be taken in greater interest of the nation as the project is aimed to boost the economy and social values of Pakistan.”

One of the judges of third oral presentation competition for MPhil and PhD students of KIBGE, KU, Aqeel Ahmed, said that it was quite difficult to evaluate the students as most of them were carrying almost equal marks, the difference among their marks was very marginal and that’s why the judges decided to award joint second position rather announcing second and third position.

Hiba Saleem clinched the first position while Omiyya Abdali and Kulsoom Bibi won second jointly.