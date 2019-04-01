Share:

LAHORE - While the Punjab Government is in a state of dilemma over Punjab Assembly’s recent legislation approving perks for its members, Prime Minister’s special assistant Naeemul Haq Sunday said the issue was over since the government had withdrawn the controversial bill.

According to the Constitution, however, the government cannot withdraw any bill once it has been passed by the Assembly. It is particularly true of a private bill moved by members in their personal capacity. The Punjab Public Representatives Bill was moved in the Punjab Assembly as a private bill and only the legislature can undo its legislation.

Naeemul Haq claimed that the government had withdrawn the bill without giving any evidence though. But given the constitutional position, someone needs to tell the PM’s special assistant that he hasn’t got a leg to stand on.

“Only the Punjab Assembly can vote out the bill once it has been sent back to it by the Punjab Governor with certain amendments,” Punjab Assembly’s ex-secretary Maqsood Malik told The Nation.

Maqsood served in the legislative branch of Punjab Assembly for over a decade and rose to the position of Secretary Assembly.

Maqsood opined that it would be tantamount to breach of Assembly’s privilege if the government withdraws the bill.

PML-N stalwart Azma Zahid Bukhari said that the government had no power to withdraw a private bill. The Assembly, however, can review its legislation if the Governor returns the bill proposing some amendments, she said, alleging that the PTI government was in the habit of bulldozing the rules and regulations to get the things done as per its whims.

Also, following Punjab Governor’s statement that he had not yet received the bill, a serious lacuna in the relevant law has come to the surface. Salaries bill was passed by Punjab Assembly on March 13, but it is still lying with the government. What if the bill is not sent to the governor for assent for a long time? While there is a time frame within which the Governor has to sign a bill or send it back to the Assembly, there is no time

lag under the law for the Chief Minister to forward the same to the Governor for validation. Consequently, the Chief Minister can sit over the legislation for as long as he wishes.

Also, the top government functionaries are tight-lipped about the current status of the bill. Official sources, however, confirmed that the Salaries’ bill is neither lying in the Punjab Assembly nor with the Punjab Governor. It is stuck somewhere in between the two offices, they said, without naming the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Punjab Governor’s spokesperson Pavan Singh Arora also confirmed that the bill had not reached the Governor House until Sunday afternoon (March 31st).

Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Mohammad Basharat Raja and Chief Minister’s Spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill did not respond to The Nation’s queries when contacted to know the fate of this much politicised legislation.

Ironically, the government is also facing yet another controversy regarding this bill. Following Prime Minister’s disapproval of the assembly legislation, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi attempted to tamper with the legislation to make it acceptable to the Prime Minister. But it was an obvious case of exceeding his powers under Rule 200 of the Assembly Rules of Procedure, 2019.

The Rule 200 empowers the Speaker to correct only the patent errors like spelling mistakes and errors of language etc. He cannot change the text or numbers as mentioned in any provision of a bill.

The Rule 200 titled as “Correction of patent errors”, states: “Where a bill is passed by the assembly, the speaker shall have power to correct patent errors and make such other changes in the bill as are incidental or consequential upon the amendments accepted by the assembly”.