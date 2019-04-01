Share:

Islamabad - To undertake the detailed scrutiny of the multibillion dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, Auditor General of Pakistan has decided to set up a new Directorate General for Audit of CPEC.

The accountability role of the Pakistan Audit Department had extensively been enhanced and various federal/provincial governments, ministries etc. were continuously sending requests for special audit of various government organizations, projects etc, said the Auditor General of Pakistan Javaid Jehangir, while addressing the officers of Pakistan Audit (PA) and Account Service (AS).

While addressing to the final passing out ceremony of the 45th Specialized Training Program of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service, Javaid Jehangir emphasized on the need of modern skills & training to cater for the expectations of the stake-holders. AGP apprised that the Pakistan Audit Department was going under extensive reforms to remain relevant with the changing structure of the Government, and new Directorates General of Social Safety-Nets Audit, Information System Audit and Environmental Audit have been established from available resources.

The AGP informed that the establishment of a new Directorate General for Audit of CPEC was under consideration and would be established soon.

To meet the expectations of the Executive/Administration, Department of AGP has developed its capacities in emerging areas of audit (Forensic Audit, Environmental Audit, IT Audit etc.) and had recently conducted various Special Audit Assignments.

The AGP advised the passing-out officers that they, being young officers, were future of Pakistan and they had to lead the country to good governance by playing their role in financial accountability and transparency. So, they have to prepare themselves for emerging challenges with modern knowledge, skills and training.

The AGP appreciated the role of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Academy in training the new officers in areas of audit, accounts, financial management and in preparing them for performing their financial accountability role.

The event was attended by senior officers of Pakistan Audit & Accounts Service, passing-out officers and their parents. The AGP distributed prizes among passing-out officers for their good performance in academics and sports.

Meanwhile an official of the AGP told The Nation that currently there is Directorate General Federal, DG Provincial, DG GB, DG AJK, DG defence and DG commercial.

Since CPEC is the biggest project of the country, which entails multi billion dollars schemes from diversified sectors, therefore it required a dedicated Directorate General to scrutinize the CPEC projects in detail.

The official said that there will be no new hiring for the Directorate General Audit for CPEC and it will be undertaken through the current employees of the AGP.

After taking the requisite approval from the concerned ministries the new Directorate General will be established, the official said. “Most likely we are going to establish the Directorate General Audit of CPEC by July this years,” said the official.